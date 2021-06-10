India's female stars to feature in English cricket's Hundred
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma will all play in the pioneering 100 balls per side tournament
Five of India’s leading women’s internationals are to take part in the inaugural edition of English cricket’s new Hundred competition, officials announced on Thursday.
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma will all play in the pioneering 100 balls per side tournament, which features eight franchises all fielding men’s and women’s teams.
Verma — the top-ranked batter in women’s Twenty20 internationals — replaces New Zealand’s Sophie Devine at Birmingham Phoenix.
Devine, following the logistical problems created by the Covid-19 pandemic, has opted out of the competition in order to prepare for international cricket, with the 50-over Women’s World Cup due to be held in New Zealand in February.
Kaur, who made a stunning 171 not out as India beat Australia in the semifinals of the 2017 World Cup before they lost to hosts England at Lord’s, will play for Manchester Originals.
And that means she is set to play in the very first match of the tournament, a standalone women’s fixture against the Oval Invincibles at Surrey’s headquarters on July 21.
“It’s very exciting that I’m going to get to play in the first ever game of The Hundred,” Kaur said in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.
“It will be special to make history, especially with a women’s match at such a big ground. We’ve played in front of some large crowds in India and it’s always a great experience for the players.”
Meanwhile, Mandhana is set to form an opening partnership with England’s Danni Wyatt at Southern Brave, with Sharma joining England captain Heather Knight at London Spirit and Rodrigues representing Northern Superchargers.
Beth Barrett-Wild, head of the Hundred women’s competition, said: “It’s so good to finally be able to confirm the involvement of some of the superstars from the India team.
“They’re a hugely exciting group of players and they’ll bring a lot to the competition.”
-
Cricket
India's female stars to feature in English...
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues... READ MORE
-
Football
Neymar to lead Brazil in Copa America
The defending champions will keep a roster nearly identical to the... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Exclusive: India's hockey teams are well prepared ...
The CEO of Hockey India dwells on the South Asian nation's chances at ... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Boxing: India's 1998 Asian Games hero Dingko...
The legendary Mary Kom mourned the death of one of her boxing heroes READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Green pass: Abu Dhabi malls prepare to roll out...
Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced on Wednesday that residents must... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Grade 5 Indian student dies after accident
The school said he died on June 9, after a 'motor accident'. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flight suspension extended until July...
Earlier this week, Air India Express tweeted out that the suspension... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police rescue family as yacht breaks down...
The six-member family was in danger as the sea currents were strong. READ MORE
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version