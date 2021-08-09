Indian team off to London; Ganguly to attend Lord's Test
Shaw and Suryakumar will only complete their 10-day quarantine on August 13
The Indian contingent on Monday were off to London for the second Test against England at Lord’s though replacement players, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, remained in Nottingham to complete their quarantine.
It is learnt that the entire Indian contingent left for London at around 11 am local time after every member tested negative for RT-PCR. The second Test begins on August 12.
Shaw and Suryakumar, who linked up with the squad in Nottingham on August 3, will only complete their 10-day quarantine on August 13, which means that they can only train from August 14 and will be available for selection from the third Test, starting August 25 at Leeds.
The nine-day gap between second and third Test will certainly give the duo ample chance to train and get match ready in case the team management feels the necessity of playing either of the two.
With the United Kingdom moving Indian travellers from red to amber list from last Sunday (August 8), BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is set to leave for London on Tuesday to watch the second Test at Lord’s starting August 12.
The move from red to amber list means that any person who is fully vaccinated as per UK health authorities protocol will not need to serve the mandatory 10-day hard quarantine period which the likes of Shaw and Surya are currently serving, having arrived in a commercial flight from Colombo.
It is also expected that secretary Jay Shah, vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal might be in the UK to watch the Indian team play at some point during the series.
“For any of the office bearers, it was very difficult with a 10-day hard quarantine in place as everyone’s busy schedule goes for a toss.
“Since some of the travel protocols have been relaxed, especially the quarantine, our office bearers, if they want, can now attend.”
-
Cricket
Indian team off to London; Ganguly to attend...
Shaw and Suryakumar will only complete their 10-day quarantine on... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Frenzy, chaos as history-making...
The athletes were garlanded and presented with bouquets on arrival... READ MORE
-
Football
Explained: Why Barcelona had to let Messi go
Barcelona say they had no choice other than to offload the 34-year-old READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra...
Upon arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport here in New... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Flood alert as hail, heavy rains hit parts...
Loose objects and trees pose a hazard due to the strong winds. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai travel: Residents can fly with GDRFA...
Airline representatives will check for GDRFA approvals and test... READ MORE
-
Telecom
UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022
The announcement regarding the same has been made by the... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai Marina Metro Station renamed Sobha Realty
The RTA has initiated signage changes, as well as the necessary... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
8 August 2021
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA
8 August 2021
News
UAE residents start receiving new Emirates ID cards