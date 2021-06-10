Indian team attend first group training session ahead of WTC final
The WTC final will be held from June 18 to 22
India carried out their first group practice session at a ground adjacent to Ageas Bowl on Thursday, five days after being allowed staggered training in the run-up to the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.
The WTC final will be held from June 18 to 22.
It was the first time the players mixed with their teammates on the ground after being allowed to run in the gymnasium and the main playing field at different time slots on completion of the third day of their hard quarantine in the UK.
'We have had our first group training session and the intensity was high. #TeamIndia's preparations are on in full swing for the #WTC21 Final,' the BCCI wrote in a twitter post along with a short video of the training session.
The players had a full net session, where the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant batted for a considerable amount of time and faced throw-downs as well.
The bowlers too had an intense session with all the main players -- Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin -- participating in the practice session.
The nets were followed by a fielding session under fielding coach R Sridhar, which mostly focused on catching in the slip cordon.
Earlier, the players were allowed to come out of their Hilton Hotel rooms, a Hampshire Bowl property, on the third day, following which they started their individual training.
The players were also provided basic equipment in their rooms for exercise purposes.
-
Cricket
Indian team attend first group training session...
The WTC final will be held from June 18 to 22 READ MORE
-
Tennis
French Open: Djokovic gears up for big battle...
Nadal has been unbeatable at the French Open, extending his record... READ MORE
-
Football
France eye Euro 2020 glory as kick-off looms
France's fearsome forward line makes them favourites to win a third... READ MORE
-
Cricket
PSL 2021: Brilliant Rashid Khan rescues Lahore...
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumed with a low-scoring game and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE green pass: How often do you need to get a...
PCR test result validity and green pass are linked to your Covid... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version
The electronic version of the ID will be made available on the ICA... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE to trial Sinopharm Covid vaccine in kids aged ...
Each child will participate with the full consent of their parents... READ MORE
-
News
Opening events to vaccinated residents may help...
Seven out of 10 UAE residents think opening live events only to... READ MORE