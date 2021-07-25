Indian Premier League to resume in UAE on September 19
The final is set to be played on October 15.
The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended in May due to Covid-19, will resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Sunday.
The IPL was suspended on May 4 with 31 matches left to play after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of Covid-19 in India.
The BCCI announced in May that the remaining matches of the popular Twenty20 tournament would be held in the UAE in September and October.
The IPL will resume with the Chennai Super Kings playing the Mumbai Indians on Sept. 19 in Dubai, before the Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi the following day.
Sharjah will host its first game on Sept. 24 when Bangalore face Chennai.
The first qualifier is scheduled for Oct. 10 in Dubai, while the eliminator (Oct. 11) and second qualifier (Oct. 13) will be played in Sharjah.
Dubai will also host the final, which is due to be played on Oct. 15.
The eight-team IPL, with an estimated brand value of $6.8 billion, is the richest Twenty20 league and attracts many of the best players from around the world to cricket-crazy India.
