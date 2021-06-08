Indian players to get 20-day respite from bio-bubble life after WTC final
The cricketers are likely to remain in the UK during their time outside the bubble
The Indian players will get a 20-day break from the bubble life in the UK after the completion of the World Test Championship final in Southampton.
The cricketers will leave the bubble on June 24 after the final and they will be back into it around July 14 for the five-Test series against England.
A board source said it will be a welcome break as the team has to not only spend time in the bubble for the Test series against England, but will also straightaway move to the IPL bubble in the UAE post the Test series.
“The group will head off for the break on June 24 after the final against New Zealand and then regroup again around July 14 to prepare for the Test series against England which gets underway from August 4,” the source said.
Asked if this meant the cricketers could head to any place which has low or negligible Covid-19 cases, the source said it has to be within UK so that there are no issues in regrouping after the break.
“See, it is simple. The boys need to switch off and relax, but we cannot ignore that Covid-19 is still not completely gone. So, the travel plans have to be made in such a way that the boys and the families that are in UK don’t get stuck somewhere while taking the break. Imagine going to some other country and then that place gets a travel ban due to a sudden rise in cases. You don’t want your players or their families stuck. So, we are looking at places in the UK,” the source explained.
Living in the bio-bubble isn’t easy and skipper Virat Kohli also spoke about this before the team left for England.
“I feel like after you are done with WTC, I think it is a great opportunity to refresh and restructure, hopefully, if things are okay, just for the guys to be normal and disconnect again, to understand that we have the pressure of a five-match series. Like in Australia, if we had to contest in a bubble for that long period, it would have been tough,” said Kohli.
“Just the fact that we had the freedom to go out and access the kind of things there, it gave us space to refresh and reset. I think it is absolutely fine, it will give us time to refresh and prepare for a long series. That kind of setup is important before you go to a lengthy series. The challenge in England can be daunting, so we want to have the time before that series,” he added.
-
Cricket
Indian players to get 20-day respite from bio-...
The cricketers are likely to remain in the UK during their time... READ MORE
-
Football
India's Sunil Chhetri beats Lionel Messi's record,...
Chhetri leads Barcelona star Messi by two goals and sits a place... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Second England player investigated for historical ...
Wisden said it had uncovered a racist tweet but chose not to disclose ... READ MORE
-
Football
UAE beat Thailand 3-1 to keep World Cup hopes...
The UAE kept their second position in the Group G with 12 points from ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE airlines resume UK flights, only eligible...
Flights to Heathrow resume today, while those to Birmingham will... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Free legal aid for Filipino expats with...
Waivers of about Dh720,000 in immigration fines have been secured by... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
New dinosaur species discovered in Australia, one ...
The plant-eating sauropod lived in the Cretaceous period between 92... READ MORE
-
Football
India's Sunil Chhetri beats Lionel Messi's record
Chhetri leads Barcelona star Messi by two goals and sits a place... READ MORE