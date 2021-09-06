India win fourth Test against England, lead series 2-1
India now have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series
India won the fourth Test against England by 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after the home side collapsed to 210 all out on the final day at the Oval on Monday.
Set a record 368 to win, England went from 100-0 midway through the first session to getting bowled out 40 minutes after tea, sparking wild celebrations among India’s players and fans inside the south London venue.
Avoiding defeat in the final Test at Old Trafford starting on Friday would see India win a Test series in England for just the fourth time, after 1971, 1986 and 2007.
On a day when almost everything went right for Virat Kohli, India’s hyperactive captain who taunted England supporters at times on Monday, Jasprit Bumrah was the star turn for the tourists with an inspired spell of pace bowling (2-6 off six overs) that brought about the middle-order meltdown from 141-2 to 147-6 in 36 balls.
Bumrah bowled Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in that spell, finishing with figures of 2-27 off 22 overs.
That turned a match that appeared to be heading for a draw on a docile pitch into a likely win for the Indians.
And it was clinched when Umesh Jadav got an edge behind off Jimmy Anderson (2).
India’s other victory in the series — in the second Test at Lord’s — was also sealed in the final session on day five after an England collapse.
