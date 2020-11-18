India series: Richardson withdraws from Australia squad, replaced by Tye
The limited overs series, involving three one-day and three Twenty20 matches in Sydney and Canberra, will precede the four Tests
Pace bowler Kane Richardson has withdrawn from Australia’s limited overs series against India to spend time with his newborn son and been replaced by Andrew Tye, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.
Tye was part of Australia’s squad on their recent limited overs tour of England.
“It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad,” national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.
“Kane wanted to remain in Adelaide with Nyki and their newborn son. We will always support our players and their families; even more so given the challenging environment we are in.”
The tour by India has been complicated in recent days with a fresh coronavirus outbreak in South Australia, which is to host the first Test from Dec. 17.
The limited overs series, involving three one-day and three Twenty20 matches in Sydney and Canberra, will precede the four Tests.
Cricket Australia added that because of the outbreak, D’Arcy Short and Josh Philippe will train with the Australian limited overs squad in Sydney from next week before they join their Big Bash sides.
-
Football
Loew to stay on as Germany coach despite 6-0 loss ...
Germany coach Joachim Loew was at a loss to explain his side’s... READ MORE
-
Football
Recalled Arthur revels in goal and winning Brazil ...
In another match, Colombia went down 6-1 to a superb display from... READ MORE
-
Football
Messi happy after Argentina breeze past Peru in...
It also marked the first time since the year 2000 that the two-times... READ MORE
-
Golf
Major champions Martin Kaymer and Danny Willett...
International field gathers for inaugural Golf in Dubai Championship READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
-
Americas
Several injured after car ploughs into crowd at...
The protesters were marching in support of detainees on hunger strike. READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews