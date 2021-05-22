- EVENTS
India pacers will have the edge in WTC final against NZ: Nehra
The WTC final will be held on June 18-22
India pacers' ability to bowl well even on flat pitches will give them edge in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played next month in Southampton, said former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra.
"Both India and New Zealand have very good fast bowlers. But if you look at our bowlers, Bumrah and Shami, they can bowl well even on flatter decks. Not just Bumrah and Shami, even Ishant is there. And looking at what he has achieved having played 100 Test matches, his presence is another strong point for India," Nehra, who played 17 Tests and 120 ODIs, told The Telegraph.
The WTC final will be held on June 18-22.
The former left-arm pace bowler felt that India should also field spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as it would bolster the attack, while also strengthening the batting.
"If you come across a green top, then you certainly can think of including an extra pacer, which I feel should be Mohammed Siraj given how well he has been bowling. But otherwise, I think the bowling attack should be Ishant, Bumrah and Shami as the three fast bowlers, with Ashwin and Jadeja as the spinners," Nehra added.
