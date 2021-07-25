India make 164-5 in 1st Sri Lanka T20 as Covid-19 scare sparks media lockout
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav helped India reach 164 for five in the opening Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka after a Covid scare at the stadium on Sunday.
A ground staffer at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tested positive for Covid-19 following a rapid antigen test, a Sri Lankan board official told media outlets, before the hosts won the toss and opted to bowl.
As a precaution, reporters and photographers were not allowed inside the 35,000 capacity ground where the white-ball series is being played.
Spectators were already barred from attending.
Dhawan scored 46 off 36 deliveries and put on key partnerships including a 62-run third-wicket stand with Yadav, who made a 34-ball 50, at the start of the three-match series.
Dhawan, a left-hand opener who put on 51 for the second wicket with Sanju Samson (27), missed out on his fifty after being caught in the deep.
Yadav raised his second T20 fifty in his fourth match but got out next ball to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.
Hasaranga and pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera, who got Prithvi Shaw out first ball of the innings, claimed two wickets each.
India won the ODI series 2-1.
