India collapse to 78 all out against England in Headingley Test

India were bowled out for 78 by England midway through the second session on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday.

It was India’s ninth lowest total in Test cricket.

England took four wickets without conceding a run as India slumped from 67-5 to 67-9, having reached lunch at 56-4.

The innings lasted just 40.4 overs and only two batsmen got into double figures.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 151-run victory in the second Test at Lord’s.