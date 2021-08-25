India collapse to 78 all out against England in Headingley Test
The innings lasted just 40.4 overs and only two batsmen got into double figures
India were bowled out for 78 by England midway through the second session on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday.
It was India’s ninth lowest total in Test cricket.
England took four wickets without conceding a run as India slumped from 67-5 to 67-9, having reached lunch at 56-4.
The innings lasted just 40.4 overs and only two batsmen got into double figures.
India lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 151-run victory in the second Test at Lord’s.
-
Cricket
India collapse to 78 all out against England in...
The innings lasted just 40.4 overs and only two batsmen got into... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Exclusive: India's Olympic hockey hero Sreejesh...
The 33-year-old goalkeeper from Kerala says he will never forget the... READ MORE
-
Football
Real Madrid bid 160 million euros for Mbappe
But PSG are determined to keep Mbappe until at least the end of his... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Afghan Paralympians evacuated and safe: IPC
The two taekwondo athletes were scheduled to represent their country... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Rapid PCR test for Pakistan transit...
Currently, all the major airports in Pakistan are offering rapid... READ MORE
-
News
Meet heroes who saved pregnant cat, impressed...
The three Dubai residents did not know each other prior to the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai Police arrest two of Italy's most wanted...
They are part of an international crime syndicate involved in... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai...
The accident occurred in the Port Said area READ MORE
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from Dh14,000
24 August 2021
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to end
24 August 2021
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
News
Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start Dh130 onwards
24 August 2021
Real Estate
Another Dubai villa sells for over Dh100 million
24 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school