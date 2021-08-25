Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

India collapse to 78 all out against England in Headingley Test

AP/Leeds
Filed on August 25, 2021
England's James Anderson (right) celebrates the wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli. (AP)

The innings lasted just 40.4 overs and only two batsmen got into double figures


India were bowled out for 78 by England midway through the second session on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday.

It was India’s ninth lowest total in Test cricket.

England took four wickets without conceding a run as India slumped from 67-5 to 67-9, having reached lunch at 56-4.

The innings lasted just 40.4 overs and only two batsmen got into double figures.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 151-run victory in the second Test at Lord’s.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/cricket/warner-and-smith-on-fire-as-australia-thump-sri-lanka macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1051,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 