India coach Shastri tests Covid-19 positive, support staff isolated
The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests -- one on Saturday night and another on Sunday morning
The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Ravi Shastri, head coach, Bharat Arun, bowling coach, R. Sridhar, fielding coach, and Nitin Patel, physiotherapist, as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening.
“They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team,” BCCI said in an official statement.
The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests -- one on Saturday night and another on Sunday morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval against England.
Meanwhile, in the match, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 153-run stand for the second wicket enabled India to get in a dominant position on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test.
At stumps, India’s score read 270/3 -- a lead of 171 runs with seven wickets in the bag in the second essay. For the visitors, Virat Kohli (22*) and Ravindra Jadeja (9*) are at the crease.
-
Cricket
India coach Shastri tests Covid-19 positive,...
The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 WC: Pakistan's squad to be announced on Monday
So far, New Zealand and Australia have named their squads for the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: My intent will always be to make team...
The 28-year-old is relishing the opportunity of having another go in... READ MORE
-
Cricket
KL Rahul fined 15% of match fee for dissent
The batsman made his displeasure clear after the review adjudged him... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
The document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till...
Usually, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: Green, freelance visas...
The projects are set to usher in the next phase of growth for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: New visa scheme for kids aged 15 and above
The initiative was announced on Sunday. READ MORE
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from Sept 9
4 September 2021
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
News
UAE jobs: IT roles that are most in demand in UAE in 2021-22