Inaugural WTC champions New Zealand return home with ICC mace
Eleven cricketers and eight support staff members returned to Auckland via Singapore
The triumphant New Zealand cricket team on Saturday returned home after outplaying India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in Southampton.
However, the team's inspirational skipper Kane Williamson and a few others were not part of the group that landed here on Saturday morning.
While Wlliamson stayed back to play The Hundred with Birmingham Phoenix starting July 21, Devon Conway (Somerset), Kyle Jamieson (Surrey) and Colin de Grandhomme (Hampshire) remained in England for the Twenty20 Blast.
Eleven cricketers and eight support staff members returned to Auckland via Singapore.
Home #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/795ZztIUMx— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 25, 2021
New Zealand were awarded the ICC mace after they defeated India by eight wickets in Southampton on Wednesday to claim the inaugural World Test Championship crown.
"The boys are ecstatic. There's been a mixture of emotion and jubilation. Once we get home and through quarantine, we'll hopefully continue the celebrations," left-arm pacer Trent Boult was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.
The Kiwi players will now serve a two-week quarantine period before they can reunite with their families.
Ready to fly #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/fvKfZQpgnc— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 24, 2021
New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White termed the victory over India 'a massive achievement, one of our great days. I'm immensely proud of the team, and the whole organisation'.
White said the board plans to honour the players soon in recognition of their feats but ruled out a parade on the streets.
"We haven't finalised that yet but we'll certainly be looking to get them together in some form to celebrate them," White said.
Photo sessions with the #WTC21 winning captain, Kane Williamson.— ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2021
The @BLACKCAPS star with the mace at the historic Hambledon Cricket Club. pic.twitter.com/VjKxWNKjFL
"I don't think there will be a parade. The current environment is challenging, but getting everyone together would be great if we could celebrate with our commercial partners and our wider cricket family."
-
Football
Kuwait's Mutawa becomes world's most capped player
Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, is set to mark his 179th international... READ MORE
-
F 1
Verstappen fastest at Styrian GP, Bottas spins in ...
Practice took place in a drizzle, though the track was not slippery READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup to kick off on October 17 in the UAE
After the Super 12s phase, there will be three playoff games - the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
No victory parade for world Test champions New...
The squad is scheduled to land in Auckland just before 9.30 am on... READ MORE
-
News
Video: New integrated bus station opens in Dubai
The ultra-modern facility is integrated with the metro and taxi... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until...
Certain media reports are citing a Notice to Airmen (Notam), which... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj 2021: Final phase of registration underway
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced the second... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino laid...
President Rodrigo Duterte did not attend Benigno Aquino's funeral. READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa