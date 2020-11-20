Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

In Australia for Test series, India pacer Mohammed Siraj loses father back home

PTI/Hyderabad
Filed on November 20, 2020
Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. (AFP file)

Siraj won’t return for the last rites in Hyderabad due to quarantine protocols

Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is in Australia with the Indian squad for the upcoming four-Test series, lost his father Mohammed Ghouse on Friday.

Ghouse was only 53 and lost the battle to a lung disease.

Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj’s growth as a cricketer as he supported his son’s ambitions with his limited resources.

“Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj & his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan,” Siraj’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted.

It has been learnt that Siraj won’t return for the last rites in Hyderabad due to quarantine protocols.

The Indian squad, currently in the middle of a 14-day quarantine period, has been training in isolation on the outskirts of the city of Sydney after arriving in Australia on November 13.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/cricket/abbas-hasan-ali-wreak-havoc-as-pakistan-bowl-england-out-for-184 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 