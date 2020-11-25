ICC probes Sri Lanka T20 league over alleged match-fixing
The ICC said it would not discuss any ongoing investigation
The International Cricket Council is investigating an alleged attempt to fix Sri Lankan Premier League matches due to start Thursday, a media report said.
The complaint alleges a former national cricketer approached a Lanka Premier League player, and is being looked at by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), the mass-circulating Lankadeepa said.
“The former national player who allegedly made the approach is currently overseas,” the newspaper said, adding that he had once been accused, but later cleared, of match-fixing charges by the ICC.
The ICC said it would not discuss any ongoing investigation. The Sri Lanka board’s anti-corruption unit too declined comment.
The Twenty20 tournament opens Thursday without spectators, but under the close scrutiny of the ICC anti-corruption officials, the national board and the sports ministry.
Last week, Sri Lanka’s former fast bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa said he would appeal a decision of an ICC-appointed tribunal which found him guilty of three offences relating to match-fixing after a two-year investigation.
Cricket-crazy Sri Lanka introduced a law against corruption in sport last year after then-sports minister Harin Fernando declared that the ICC considered the Indian Ocean island the world’s most corrupt cricket nation.
The Sri Lankan board and the ICC has conducted anti-corruption programmes for players and officials and set up a 24-hour hotline to report any “suspicious or corrupt activity.”
The tournament will be Sri Lanka’s first top cricket since England abruptly pulled out of a two-match Test series in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread.
The start was delayed three times because of coronavirus restrictions imposed by authorities to contain the virus which has claimed 94 lives and infected nearly 21,000 people.
-
Cricket
Filipino women's team take Hong Kong cricket by...
Despite no background in the game, scant coaching and very little... READ MORE
-
Football
England star Jack Wilshere open to playing for a...
Wilshere said he was "open to offers" from clubs around the world,... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tyson says ‘kid’ is under control as...
The 54-year-old former world heavyweight champion is due to fight for ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
No room for abuse in Australia-India series:...
Langer said the Australians would keep any exchanges within the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews