ICC contemplates moving T20 World Cup to UAE
The ICC added that a final decision on the host country for the event would be taken later this month
This year’s men’s T20 World Cup could be moved from India to the UAE, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.
The move appears to have been prompted by the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India, although this was not mentioned directly in a statement issued by the global governing body.
“The ICC board has requested management focus its planning efforts for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East,” the statement said.
The ICC added that a final decision on the host country for the October-November event would be taken later this month.
The statement came just two days after Indian cricket chiefs announced that the lucrative Indian Premier League T20 franchise tournament, suspended after a new Covid-19 wave hit India, would be finished in the UAE in September and October.
Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it would make a decision on whether India could still stage the T20 World Cup by June 28.
The IPL, the world’s richest cricket tournament, was half-finished when it was halted on May 4 after a number of players and team officials caught the coronavirus despite being based in bio-secure bubbles.
About 160,000 people have died in India since April 1 in a devastating wave.
There are fears the country could be hit by another surge later this year that may coincide with the current T20 World Cup schedule.
The BCCI said, however, that it was moving the remaining matches to the UAE — which staged all of last year’s IPL — -- because of the monsoon season and did not mention the pandemic.
