ICC begins process to identify hosts for white-ball events post 2023
The hosting of the ICC World Test Championship Final, the ICC women's and under-19 events in the new cycle will be determined in a separate process that will get underway later this year
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday said it has commenced the process to identify the hosts for the men's white-ball events to be held post 2023, following the expansion to its event programme in the next cycle.
The hosting of the ICC World Test Championship Final, the ICC women's and under-19 events in the new cycle will be determined in a separate process that will get underway later this year.
Eight men's ODI and T20 events, comprising two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men's T20 World Cups and two ICC Champions Trophies, will be staged from 2024-2031 and ICC Members were invited to submit a preliminary technical proposal as a potential host. This included individual country submissions as well as joint proposals.
ICC said in a statement that, "Initial submissions have been received from Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Namibia, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, UAE, USA and Zimbabwe."
ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, "We are delighted with the response from our Members to hosting ICC men's white-ball events post 2023. This process gives us an opportunity to extend our range of hosts and grow interest in cricket worldwide reaching more fans whilst creating a long-term legacy for the sport.
"Cricket has more than a billion fans around the world and ICC events have a proven track record of bringing significant economic and social benefits for host counties. These events provide hosts with a wonderful opportunity to work closely with local communities to grow the game whilst supporting economic and social development public policy goals.
"We will now move forward to the second phase of the process where Members will provide a more detailed proposal before the ICC Board takes decisions on our future hosts later this year," said Allardice.
-
Cricket
ICC begins process to identify hosts for white-...
The hosting of the ICC World Test Championship Final, the ICC women's ... READ MORE
-
Football
Mbappe must leave PSG to make 'global impact':...
Mbappe has a contract at the French club until June 2022 but has been ... READ MORE
-
Football
Spain, Italy take unbeaten runs into Euro 2020...
This might be a match between teams who have almost forgotten what it ... READ MORE
-
Football
England ready to end semifinal jinx at Euro 2020, ...
A key difference from 2018 is heightened expectation, with Southgate... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid-19 scanners boost footfall at malls in...
Shoppers can move around knowing that everyone is Covid-19 negative. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flight suspensions: Emirates call centres...
Flights from a few countries, including India, Pakistan and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,573 cases, 1,527 recoveries, 5...
More than 59 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
News
KT Impact: 8 Indian workers stranded in UAE flown ...
Social workers and the Indian mission provided them food and shelter... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
2 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program