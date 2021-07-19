I was determined to hit first ball for six, says Ishan Kishan
Kishan celebrated his 23rd birthday with a brilliant 42-ball-59
Before going out to bat in his debut ODI against Sri Lanka, young Ishan Kishan had announced in the dressing room that he would hit the first ball for a six, irrespective of the bowler and where the ball would be pitched.
And he did what he had promised by hitting a six off Dhananjaya de Silva, the home team’s off-spinner.
Kishan, who celebrated his 23rd birthday with a brilliant 42-ball-59, told teammate Yuzvendra Chahal on bcci.tv that he had a fair idea that the surface was not providing enough assistance to the slow bowlers.
“I kept (wickets) for 50 overs and understood that the track didn’t have much help for the spinners. So I was determined that wherever the bowler pitches, I would hit him for a six. I had told that to everyone in the dressing room before going out to bat,” Kishan said.
When asked why he was looking to hit every ball out of sight during the initial phase, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman said that it was the confidence that he had gained while batting in the nets in the run-up to the series.
“Practice is very important and I was in good touch during the net sessions. The pitch on which we practised, was also of similar nature. So since I was connecting well, I didn’t have to do anything different. Just execute it in match situation. No change in game-plan. If I have a ball in my radar, I will hit it,” Kishan said.
He also said that getting the India cap from skipper Shikhar Dhawan indeed was a special moment.
“There can’t be a prouder moment than receiving your India cap. I was cherishing it and all my friends in the team also wanted that I get the cap,” Kishan said.
“It was a special feeling when my teammates shook hands. Also you know your family is also watching and it’s a big occasion for them.”
