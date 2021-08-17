Filed on August 17, 2021 | Last updated on August 17, 2021 at 12.37 am

I am super proud of the team, says Indian captain Kohli

India’s pacemen impressed with both bat and ball as Virat Kohli’s side thrashed England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Monday.

Victory gave India a 1-0 lead in a five-match series after just their third win in 19 Tests at the ‘home of cricket’ followed a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

England, set 272 to win in a minimum of 60 overs on the last day, were dismissed for 120 — their latest collapse.

They were in dire straits at 1-2 after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami removed openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley for nought apiece.

Super team effort and a memorable victory!



Nothing better than the ebbs and flows of test cricket.#InItTogether #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/08u9lAKsqt — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 16, 2021

Fellow paceman Mohammed Siraj then followed up with 4-32 — a return that saw him end the match by bowling No 11 James Anderson to seal an India win that followed their 1986 and 2014 Test triumphs at Lord’s.

Earlier, Shami, with 56 not out, and Bumrah (34 not out) both hit their highest Test scores and shared an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89, during India’s second innings 298-8 declared.

What a test match at Lords. Great pitch, great cricket & great character shown by India. Remember they lost the toss, got sent in, gave up a 1st inn lead & today everyone thought Pant out & Eng win ! India fought hard & deserved the win. India should be 2-0 up. test cricket !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 16, 2021

“I feel super proud of the whole team,” said India captain Kohli. “The pitch didn’t offer much in the first three days.

“The way we played this morning with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Burmah with the bat was important.

“We believed we could get them out in 60 overs and the bowlers were outstanding.”

The hosts appeared to fire India up during some tense verbal exchanges, with opener KL Rahul — player of the match for his first-innings 129 — saying: “If you go after one of our guys, all 11 of us will come at you.”

England captain Joe Root blamed himself for the reverse, despite his superb first-innings 180 not out and a top score of 33 in the hosts’ second innings.

Credit where credit’s due. Well played India. Brilliant performance. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 16, 2021

His attack repeatedly bowled too short early in the Shami-Bumrah stand and by the time they adjusted, the batsmen were set.

“A lot of it falls on my shoulders,” said Root.

“I’ve got to do a lot of learning and that if we find ourselves in a similar position that tactically I am better.”

Bumrah had Burns out for zero when the left-hander was caught off a leading edge at wide mid-off.

The struggling Sibley followed soon afterwards when he nicked a superb Shami leg-cutter to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Amazing game of Cricket .. India today showed why they are so much better than England .. The belief to Win was immense .. #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 16, 2021

It was the first time in 141 years of Test cricket in England that both home openers had been out for a duck in the same innings

The recalled Haseeb Hameed, in on a pair, was dropped in the slips on four before his nine off 45 balls ended when lbw to an Ishant Sharma nip-backer.

New batsman Jonny Bairstow, was out for just two when lbw to Ishant on review.

And England’s 67-4 at tea became 67-5 three balls afterwards when Root was caught by Kohli at first slip off Bumrah for 33.

What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan.

Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/JB2lIZc4iM — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

Siraj struck twice in successive balls to leave England 67-5, with Moeen Ali caught by a gleeful Kohli before Sam Curran completed a king pair when edging to Pant.

New batsman Ollie Robinson, in an England side without Ben Stokes, taking a break from all cricket due to mental health issues and fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes (heel injury), gamely resisted for 35 balls.

But Robinson was eventually lbw on review to Bumrah, who finished with fine figures of 3-33 in 15 overs.

His exit started a collapse that saw England lost their last three wickets all on 120, with Buttler caught behind for 25 before Anderson fell.

India resumed Monday on 181-6.

Every single one of us wanted this win, you could see it, you could feel it and watching it play out was incredible. pic.twitter.com/cJJ6PpcHm5 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2021

Robinson struck with the new ball to have dangerman Pant caught behind for 22.

Shami and Bumrah scored steadily against England’s quicks.

Shami went to his second fifty in 53 Tests in stylish fashion, driving successive deliveries from off-spinner Moeen for four and six off to reach the landmark in just 57 balls.

Really happy to see the entire team giving a grand welcome to both Bumrah & Shami. Such partnerships in trying circumstances lifts the morale of the entire team and suddenly gets everyone charged up. Great to see the team enjoying each other’s success pic.twitter.com/V3TYRQWIT0 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

This innings surpassed his 51 not out against England at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge in 2014.

Bumrah also topped his highest Test score for the second time this series after his 28 at Nottingham.