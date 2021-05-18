- EVENTS
Hussey returns to Australia after recovering from Covid-19
Australia lifted a two-week ban on its citizens returning from Covid-ravaged India last week
Chennai Super Kings’ batting coach Mike Hussey returned to Australia on Monday after recovering from Covid-19, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team said.
Chennai Chief Executive Kasi Viswanathan told PTI news agency that Hussey, who had been treated in hospital for Covid-19, had left for Australia early on Sunday via Doha on a commercial flight.
“Back in super high spirits! Recovered and returned home safe!” Chennai tweeted alongside a photo of Hussey and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, who has also recovered from the virus.
On Monday, most of Australia’s IPL cricketers, including David Warner, Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, arrived in Sydney after passing a week in the Maldives waiting for border restrictions to be lifted.
International cricketers who were part of the IPL started heading back home a day after the lucrative Twenty20 competition was suspended on May 4 due to the Covid-19 crisis.
