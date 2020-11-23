How UAE pace bowler Zahoor impressed Mumbai Indians' superstar Bumrah

It was Zahoor’s ability to bowl that slow bouncer that surprised Bumrah and Bond, the Mumbai Indians bowling coach

Less than a year after hitting the headlines by bowling a wicket-maiden to Lendl Simmons, the destructive West Indies batsman, in the star-studded Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, UAE pace bowler Zahoor Khan spent 55 days in the Mumbai Indians camp during the IPL 2020 as a nets bowler, impressing Jasprit Bumrah and Shane Bond with his ability to bowl an unplayable slow bouncer.

Zahoor never imagined playing a part in the IPL — even though the tournament was brought to the UAE shores due to a disturbing rise in Covid-19 cases in India.

“I was in Pakistan, my home country. But our UAE coach Robin Singh (Mumbai Indians fielding coach) called me and said, ‘Zahoor, please come back early from Pakistan. You could be in the Mumbai Indians camp’. That’s how I joined the MI camp. I cannot thank Robin Sir enough,” Zahoor told Khaleej Times.

“It was because of Robin Sir that I got this wonderful opportunity to train with the Mumbai Indians. The experience of training with these big players in Mumbai Indians will help me a lot in my career. That was a different world!”

But Zahoor never felt out of place amid the galaxy of stars in the Mumbai Indians dressing room.

“The whole world knows that Rohit Sharma is a great player. But this IPL gave me the opportunity to know Rohit Sharma, the man,” Zahoor smiled.

“Rohit Sharma is not just a great player, he is a great human being too. When I met him for the first time, he asked me where I was from. I told him that I was from Pakistan, and that I play for the UAE national team. He said, ‘Great. Now Mumbai Indians is your team too. You enjoy your cricket here’.

“And then in the dressing room, I unwittingly sat at Rohit Sharma’s place. I was nervous when I came to know that it was his seat. But Rohit just smiled and said, 'Zahoor bhai, don’t worry. The whole dressing room is yours’. I felt so good that such a big international star was talking to me just like a normal person!”

But Zahoor says there is nothing normal about Rohit Sharma’s batsmanship which could even make a world-class bowler like Bumrah look ordinary.

“Rohit Sharma is an unbelievable player. He has so much time to play his shots. I will tell you when Bumrah bowls in the nets, none of the batsmen in the Mumbai Indians team could play him. He has a different level, batsmen always find it very difficult to read him,” Zahoor said.

“But when Rohit Sharma used to come to the nets to face Bumrah, he batted as though Bumrah was just another bowler. He cuts him effortlessly, and if a ball is slightly short in length, he pulls it for six as though it is the easiest shot to play against a bowler like Bumrah. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I thought there was no player like him in the world. I bowled to him in the nets, he played me so well, but acknowledged my ability to bowl the slow bouncer.”

It was Zahoor’s ability to bowl that slow bouncer that surprised Bumrah and Bond, the Mumbai Indians bowling coach.

“Bumrah saw the video of my maiden over to Lendl Simmons in the T0 tournament. He was so impressed with my slow bouncer because I could bowl the slow bouncer and the off cutter with the same action. I showed them my grip,” said Zahoor.

“Bond then showed it to all of their fast bowlers as he felt it was something new that their bowlers could learn. I really felt good that a legendary player like Shane Bond appreciated my talent and felt even these big international fast bowlers could learn from it!”

Finally, Zahoor said there was also a lot to learn from a player like Hardik Pandya.

“Pandya is an interesting player. He visualises different match situations in the nets. He would even ask you about your field because in his mind he was either batting in a power-play or in the death overs. I liked his attitude,” he said.

“The two hours that they spend in training, they train like they are playing a match. But they were completely different people in the hotel, playing pool, cracking jokes. Really wonderful atmosphere. We were like a family in those two months. Lot of us cried when the time came to say goodbye!”

rituraj@khaleejtimes.com