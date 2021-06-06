Hetmyer raring to play in PSL
PSL set to resume in Abu Dhabi on June 9
Hard-hitting Shimron Hetmyer is eager to play in Pakistan Super League, set to resume in Abu Dhabi on June 9.
“I am ecstatic to be part of the PSL. In fact, I was sleeping and when I got up I saw the message that I have selected by Multan Sultans and it was surprise to me. I am ready to give my hundred per cent if I get the chance to play in this competitive league,” the West Indian said.
While answering a question about Pakistan’s next tour to West Indies, Hetmyer said: “It will be chance for me to play against quality Pakistan fast bowling which will help to prepare for the home series against them.”
