Have got into a good headspace, says Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli said he feels that he has got back his rhythm ahead of the first Test that starts on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval although he is not yet sure if he will play the second warm-up, a day-night fixture, for the touring Indians against Australia A prior to that.
"I felt good (after the third T20I). I have got into a good head-space. I was a bit scratchy in the first ODI. I guess I was thinking too much about my technique. You are in a good headspace when you are playing well and are able to switch from one format to the other," said Kohli in the post-match media interaction.
Kohli aggregated 163 runs in the three-match ODI series with two half-centuries and 124 in the three-match T20I series with just one half-century.
The India skipper however, said that he is unsure if he will play the second warm-up that begins on December 11.
"I will see how I wake up tomorrow (Wednesday). I will be honest, I cannot play half and half. I can't stand in slips and go through the motions. So I need to wake up in the morning and see. If I feel great, I will play hopefully. If not, I will speak to the physio and trainer and take a few days off and be fresh for the first Test," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.
