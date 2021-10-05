Hasaranga retained by Deccan Gladiators for Abu Dhabi T10
The 24-year-old Hasaranga is one of the most promising young players in Sri Lanka
With two days to go for the Players Draft in the Abu Dhabi T10, Deccan Gladiators have retained Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga in the squad.
Hasaranga joins England all-rounder Tymal Mills and UAE fast bowler Zahoor Khan in the list of retained players by the franchise.
West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell is the Icon Player of the team.
Hasaranga, who is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), claimed a hat trick against Zimbabwe on his ODI debut, becoming the third debutant and the first leg-spinner in history to achieve the feat.
Hasaranga’s seven wickets in three matches, with best figures of 4 for 9, helped Sri Lanka beat India in the T20I series at home earlier this year.
The 24-year-old Hasaranga is one of the most promising young players in Sri Lanka. Hasaranga plays all formats of the game (Test, ODIs, T20Is and T10) and his all-round abilities can be vital in Deccan Gladiators quest for their maiden Abu Dhabi T10 title this season.
“I think my batting and bowling style suits this version more than any other formats that I play, and so, I am looking forward to going out there to bring home the Cup! I can’t wait to join the likes of Dre Russ (Andre Russell), Tymal (Mills) and Zahoor (Khan) in the Deccan Gladiators line-up,” Hasaranga said.
The Sri Lankan is also excited to be working with the legendary Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, the Deccan Gladiators head coach.
“I am a leg-spinner and I am eagerly waiting to meet my childhood hero. I am sure I will be able to learn a lot from him.”
Meanwhile, Deccan Gladiators owner Gaurav Grover said Hasaranga is a match-winner.
“Hasaranga is a great player and he handles the tough situations perfectly. I am so glad to have a match-winner like him in our side,” Grover said.
-
Cricket
England's Sam Curran ruled out of T20 World Cup
Curran noticed the problem after playing for Chennai in their IPL... READ MORE
-
Golf
AVIV Dubai Championship added to 2021 European...
This year the tournament will be sponsored by AVIV Clinics, the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL will help England's World Cup charge, says...
One of our advantages is that we've got half the squad playing in the ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: West Indies batsman Hetmyer revels in...
The left-handed batsman's unbeaten 28 off 18 balls helped Delhi claim ... READ MORE
-
News
How UAE residents managed without WhatsApp,...
Those few hours of outage have been an eye-opener for many families. READ MORE
-
Transport
Sharjah: Smart project to ease traffic jams
Latest technology used in traffic signals to check and identify... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Schools to relax rules based on student...
They will be able to gradually reduce social distancing requirements... READ MORE
-
Europe
Russian crew blast off to film first movie in...
The movie’s plot, which has been mostly kept under wraps, will... READ MORE
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
4 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?