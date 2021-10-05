Hasaranga retained by Deccan Gladiators for Abu Dhabi T10

The 24-year-old Hasaranga is one of the most promising young players in Sri Lanka

With two days to go for the Players Draft in the Abu Dhabi T10, Deccan Gladiators have retained Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga in the squad.

Hasaranga joins England all-rounder Tymal Mills and UAE fast bowler Zahoor Khan in the list of retained players by the franchise.

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell is the Icon Player of the team.

Hasaranga, who is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), claimed a hat trick against Zimbabwe on his ODI debut, becoming the third debutant and the first leg-spinner in history to achieve the feat.

Hasaranga’s seven wickets in three matches, with best figures of 4 for 9, helped Sri Lanka beat India in the T20I series at home earlier this year.

The 24-year-old Hasaranga is one of the most promising young players in Sri Lanka. Hasaranga plays all formats of the game (Test, ODIs, T20Is and T10) and his all-round abilities can be vital in Deccan Gladiators quest for their maiden Abu Dhabi T10 title this season.

“I think my batting and bowling style suits this version more than any other formats that I play, and so, I am looking forward to going out there to bring home the Cup! I can’t wait to join the likes of Dre Russ (Andre Russell), Tymal (Mills) and Zahoor (Khan) in the Deccan Gladiators line-up,” Hasaranga said.

The Sri Lankan is also excited to be working with the legendary Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, the Deccan Gladiators head coach.

“I am a leg-spinner and I am eagerly waiting to meet my childhood hero. I am sure I will be able to learn a lot from him.”

Meanwhile, Deccan Gladiators owner Gaurav Grover said Hasaranga is a match-winner.

“Hasaranga is a great player and he handles the tough situations perfectly. I am so glad to have a match-winner like him in our side,” Grover said.