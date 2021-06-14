Hasan Ali to remain in PSL after resolving family matter
Hasan missed Islamabad’s stunning 28-run win over Lahore Qalandars on Sunday after his team was reeling at 20-5 at one stage
Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali has decided to stay for the rest of the Pakistan Super League after resolving a family matter.
Hasan was due to fly back home on Sunday, but will now remain in Abu Dhabi and complete Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 league.
“I was going through a personal family issue, which has been resolved thanks to my wonderful wife,” Hasan said in a statement on Monday.
“She assured me she will take care of it and wants me to concentrate on my cricket and my career.
“Hats off to such a wonderful partner. She has always stood by me through the hardest times and after consulting with her, I have decided to stay on with Islamabad United for the remainder of the PSL 6.”
The win lifted two-time champion Islamabad to the top of the table with 10 points. Hasan has taken 10 wickets in the competition and is the team’s top strike bowler.
“It is fortunate for us that Hassan will be available for us through the rest of the tournament,” Islamabad owner Ali Naqvi said. “But more importantly we’re happy that whatever issues there were have been resolved. We wish the very best to Hassan in every aspect of his life.”
Islamabad is due to take on Karachi Kings later on Monday.
