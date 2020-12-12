Harris drafted into injury-hit Australia squad
David Warner had already been ruled out after a groin injury in the one-day series
Opening batsman Marcus Harris has been called into Australia’s squad as the hosts count the cost of a number of injuries ahead of the first test against India in Adelaide.
David Warner had already been ruled out after a groin injury in the one-day series, while Will Pucovski suffered a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting for Australia A against the tourists.
“Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we’re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ calibre into the test squad,” national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Saturday.
“Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India’s bowlers in both three-day tour matches.
“We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day test.”
Harris’s elevation came after another Test hopeful, Cameron Green, suffered a concussion after being struck on the head in a tour game against India on Friday.
“I’m in the right place at the right time,” Harris told Fox Sports. “It’s been good, not to be the one that’s spoken about too much. I feel pretty ready to go ... like I’ve been playing really well.”
Number three batsman Marnus Labuschagne said he would be ready to open the batting if required in Thursday’s opening day-night test.
Australia’s batting woes are compounded by the poor form of prospective opener Joe Burns, who has averaged less than eight in his last eight first-class innings.
“He is going all right,” Labuschagne said. “We’ve all been there where you just want it so badly, you want the runs.
“A few innings isn’t a judgement on a player’s ability and how he is going. I have full faith in Joe in that if he is selected, he will be right to go. He is a man for big moments and getting into contests.”
-
Cricket
NZ's Taylor dropped for Pakistan T20 series
Pakistan series starts at Eden Park on Dec. 18 READ MORE
-
Football
Milan's Ibrahimovic says Man Utd injury forced...
His time at United was marred by a career-threatening injury in 2017 READ MORE
-
Cricket
Jamieson's five leave West Indies reeling
The tourists ended the day on the brink of another follow on as they... READ MORE
-
Football
West Ham boss David Moyes unhappy with 'rubbish'...
West Ham had exposed Leeds' struggles to defend set-pieces to move... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews