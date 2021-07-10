Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with baby boy
Harbhajan married actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015, at his native place in Jalandhar, Punjab
India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra have been blessed with a baby boy. The veteran off-spinner announced the arrival of their second child on social media on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy. shukar aa Tera maalka.”
Harbhajan also shared a statement that read, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank almighty for blessing with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well.”
“We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support,” added Harbhajan.
Harbhajan married actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015, at his native place in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple have a daughter, Hinaya, who was born in July 2016.
Harbhajan currently plays for two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders after he was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of last year’s auction. He last played for India in 2016. The spinner had played a vital role in India’s World Cup-winning squads in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.
Harbhajan is set to fly to UAE later this year to take part in the remainder of IPL 2021 for KKR.
-
Cricket
Ind vs SL: ODI series to kick off from July 18,...
The upcoming ODI series between India and Sri Lanka has been... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: 'Immortality' beckons if Kane ends his ...
Kane's fourth goal in the last three games took him level with Gary... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: 'Coming home to Rome', England's...
Sunday's final brings back memories of the abuse British Italians... READ MORE
-
Football
Argentina's trophy drought no guide to Copa final,...
Argentina have not won a major title since lifting the Copa America... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,520 cases, 1,468 recoveries, 7...
Over 60.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
Patrol 512: Meet Dubai Police’s fastest...
The officers achieved a response time of just 1 minute and 17 seconds. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire
Owner of the factory and four of his sons were among eight people... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
He was due to turn 30 years old next week. READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light