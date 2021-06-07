Guptill a good addition to Karachi Kings

The prevalent hot conditions could pose challenges to the players

Hard-hitting New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill will be a good addition to defending champions Karachi Kings as the Pakistan Super League is set to resume in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“I am excited to join defending champions Karachi Kings. It will a fun to share the crease with one of the best batsmen of the world Babar Azam.

“I have played in Caribbean Premier League and Big Bash and playing in the PSL will be a fun,” Guptill said.

The prevalent hot conditions could pose challenges to the players.

“Heat could be an issue but organisers are doing their best to minimise the risk. We need to be careful and need take lot of fluids to avoid dehydration. Since I have come from New Zealand I need to be more careful.

“I hope we will able to manage these tough conditions in the UAE capital,” said Guptill.

Since Babar and Sharjaeel Khan open the innings for Karachi and Guptill’s batting position is not yet clear.

“Babar and Sharjeel have done well for their team and I am ready to bat at any position the team management decides.

“I am in a great shape and there is no question of rustiness. The training sessions before the tournament will be a great help to gain match fitness.”

While answering a question about Babar, Guptill said: “He has proved himself at international level and is one of the best batsmen in the world right now. Pakistan has produced a number of quality batsmen in the past and Younis Khan and Mohammed Yousuf were two of them.

“I have played against Younis and Yousuf and it was a privilege. I have seen a lot of young talent in the Karachi side and it is good for Pakistan cricket in future. I am really impressed by the quality of fast bowling in the PSL.

“It is always a challenge to face the bowlers of quality of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali,” Guptill added.

