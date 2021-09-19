Grateful Cairns gearing up for 'greatest challenge' after heart surgery
The 51-year-old former cricketer had collapsed last month after suffering a massive heart attack, resulting in an aortic dissection
Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns on Sunday said the spinal stroke he suffered following a life-saving heart surgery last month will provide him "with possibly the greatest challenge I've ever faced in rehab going forward".
The 51-year-old former cricketer had collapsed last month after suffering a massive heart attack, resulting in an aortic dissection.
Aortic dissection is a serious condition in which a tear happens in the inner layer of the body's main artery (aorta).
Following a heart surgery he suffered several complications including a paralysis in his legs and a stroke in his spine.
"Just about six weeks ago I suffered a Type A aortic dissection which essentially means there's a tear in one of my arteries of the heart," Cairns said in the video message posted on his social media.
"I had several surgeries and grafts, and very thankfully, the specialists were able to save the heart itself.
"One of the complications that arose was a spinal stroke, which in itself will provide me with possibly the greatest challenge I've ever faced in rehab going forward," he said.
One of the best all-rounders of his time, Cairns, who played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006, thanked the doctors and nurses for saving his life.
"A long road ahead, but I'm grateful to be here.
"Huge thanks to the team here at Canberra Hospital, to St Vincent's in Sydney, the surgeons, the doctors, the nurses, the specialists - you saved my life.
"Thanks also to all the well wishes that have been sent through to Mel, my wife, and I. Uplifting, humbling and so, so special," Cairns said.
-
Cricket
Grateful Cairns gearing up for 'greatest...
The 51-year-old former cricketer had collapsed last month after... READ MORE
-
Football
French League to meet after Lens v Lille crowd...
'The LFP strongly condemns the outbursts, the invasion of the pitch... READ MORE
-
Football
Former England striker Greaves dies aged 81
Greaves was part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad and... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Stadium entry rules for Dubai, Sharjah
Fans have also been asked to download tickets on mobile devices to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in Sharjah: Guidelines for social...
Only vaccinated guests or those presenting a green pass on the AlHosn ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster...
Once the deadline passes, residents without a booster shot will see a ... READ MORE
-
News
Smooth traffic as residents enter Abu Dhabi...
By 10am on Sunday, the checkpoints at the Ghantoot border on the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippine boxing champ Pacquiao to run for...
He accepted the nomination of the PDP Laban faction he is leading,... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies