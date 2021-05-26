G Force Gladiators win GCC Cricket Cup titles

Four teams, including two from Bahrain, took part in the 30-overs-a-side event

G Force Gladiators won the GCC Cricket Cup under 14 and under 16 titles at the Vision Cricket Ground in Sharjah.

Four teams, including two from Bahrain, took part in the 30-overs-a-side event built to give budding players an opportunity to improve their skills.

The tournament, organised by G Force Sports Services and High Performance Cricket Academy, Bahrain, saw the final matches on May 21 in Sharjah.

In the under 14 final, G Force Gladiators beat Sports Bahrain by 24 runs, while in the under 16 final, G Force defeated HPCA Bahrain by 108 runs.

“We are so pleased to have organised a quality tournament where all our boys in UAE got a chance to play some good games,” Gopal Jasapara, head coach of the G Force Cricket Academy, said.

The 16-match tournament, sponsored by Premier Technology, offered the two teams from Bahrain a chance to play on turf wickets.

“The teams from Bahrain, including their coaching staff, were highly impressed by the cricket facilities in the UAE. They don’t have turf wickets in Bahrain, so it was a great opportunity for them to play on good wickets,” Jasapara said.

The participating teams were HPCA Cricket Academy (Bahrain), Noor Sports Cricket Academy (Bahrain), G Force Gladiators (UAE) and G Force Strikers (UAE).

Final Scores:

Under 14 final: G Force Gladiators beat Noor Sports Bahrain by 24 runs.

G Force Gladiators 87 all out in 26.2 overs (Shane Saldanha 22, Arjun Gadoya 2/8, Nirvan Shetty 4/14) Noor Sports Bahrain 63 all out in 20.3 overs (Nihan Seth 20, Samarth Saxena 13, Dhreya Desai 4/22, Aryan Iyer 4/13). Man of the match: Aryan Iyer of G Force Gladiators.

Plate Final:

HPCA Bahrain beat G Force Strikers by 13 runs.

HPCA Bahrain 153/3 in 30 overs (Aryan Ashwin 61, Vishwaesh Gurumurthy 27) G Force Strikers 140 all out in 30 overs (Neeraj Shah 32, Fathur Rehman 18, Vyom Menon 1/10, Uddish Suri 1/10). Man of the match: Aryan Ashwin of HPCA Bahrain.

Under 16 final: G Force Gladiators beat HPCA Bahrain by 108 runs.

G Force Gladiators 161 all out in 30 overs. (Sahib Abichandani 23, Ridhay Bhatia 51 not out, Vansh Kumar 22; Rishabh Ramesh 3/37, Rishabh Ramakrishnan 2/19, Nihar Sachin 2/10). HPCA Bahrain 53 all out in 14.2 overs (Shreyas Kumar 5/18, Aditya Bhatia 2/14, Saif Ali Khan 2/3). Man of the match: Shreyas Kumar of G Force Gladiators.