Former Indian skipper Dhoni's new holiday look goes viral

Former Indian skipper was in his hometown Ranchi following the postponement of IPL 2021.

Images of former Indian captain MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva on her Instagram page has wowed hundreds of thousands of his fans. The most-liked photograph has the skipper standing with a young Ziva clinging to him.

While Dhoni has over 33 million followers on Instagram, he is not very active on it, with his last posting being in January. However, his young daughter Ziva makes up for it by regularly posting photographs of hers with her celebrity dad.

A recent photograph of the Dhoni family has also surfaced, with the cricketer and his family, including Sakshi his wife and Ziva, at a holiday resort in Shimla. Dhoni was in his hometown Ranchi following the postponement of IPL 2021. After the Himachal Pradesh government relaxed the Covid-19 norms, the entire family and friends went to Shimla for a brief vacation.

Sakshi also posted several images of their Shimla holidays on her Instagram page. In one, titled The Beatles: Here Comes the Sun, she highlights the lovely resort that they are staying in. The other one, Petit Biscuit: We Were Young (instrumental), Dhoni can be seen cycling outside with the mountains in the background.