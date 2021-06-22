Former Indian skipper Dhoni's new holiday look goes viral
Former Indian skipper was in his hometown Ranchi following the postponement of IPL 2021.
Images of former Indian captain MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva on her Instagram page has wowed hundreds of thousands of his fans. The most-liked photograph has the skipper standing with a young Ziva clinging to him.
While Dhoni has over 33 million followers on Instagram, he is not very active on it, with his last posting being in January. However, his young daughter Ziva makes up for it by regularly posting photographs of hers with her celebrity dad.
A recent photograph of the Dhoni family has also surfaced, with the cricketer and his family, including Sakshi his wife and Ziva, at a holiday resort in Shimla. Dhoni was in his hometown Ranchi following the postponement of IPL 2021. After the Himachal Pradesh government relaxed the Covid-19 norms, the entire family and friends went to Shimla for a brief vacation.
Sakshi also posted several images of their Shimla holidays on her Instagram page. In one, titled The Beatles: Here Comes the Sun, she highlights the lovely resort that they are staying in. The other one, Petit Biscuit: We Were Young (instrumental), Dhoni can be seen cycling outside with the mountains in the background.
-
Football
Euro 2020: Denmark pull off stunning win over...
Denmark will meet Wales in the last 16 in Amsterdam on June 26 READ MORE
-
Cricket
Maharaj takes hat trick as South Africa clinch...
It was just the second Test hat trick in South Africa's history READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Covid scare in England camp after...
It was not clear if Chilwell and Mount would be available for... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Netherlands beat North Macedonia 3-0...
The Dutch had already secured top place in Group C READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Look: Madame Tussauds to open in Dubai this year
Visitors can get up close and take pictures with 60 global stars,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India records 8.27 million vaccinations on ...
All adults to get Covid vaccine starting from this Monday. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the...
The weather will continue to be hot and dusty today: NCM READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indian airports setting up PCR test...
Of the 34 international airports in India, more than one-third of... READ MORE