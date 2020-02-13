Several ex-cricketers could be in trouble as top bookie Sanjeev Chawla extradited from UK
Chawla absconding hitherto in the match fixing case, was linked with several international cricketers.
Several Indian cricket stars of yesteryears could be in trouble as Delhi Police extradites Sanjeev Chawla, the alleged mastermind of match-fixing case involving former South African captain late Hansie Cronje, from London on Thursday.
Chawla, a British national as per Delhi Police charge sheet, absconding hitherto in the match fixing case, was linked with several international cricketers, including Indian players, sources in the crime branch of the Delhi Police revealed.
Dossier prepared on Sanjeev Chawla by Crime Branch reveals that several Indian cricketers were frequenting his bungalow, 4, Monk Ville Avenue, London and their phone numbers figured on Chawla's phone list in Call Data Records (CDRs) recovered by police for the period of January to March 2000.
It was during period this period (February-March 2000) when conspiracy to fix matches was unearthed during India-South Africa series played in India. "As Chawla had slipped to London, he could not be interrogated and subsequently the CDRs connecting the then Indian cricketers with the global bookie was not pursued," a former commissioner of Delhi police told IANS.
Crime Branch has also gathered documents from Scotland Yard, whose sleuths arrested Chawla in 2001 in another betting scandal involving English players. On the basis of a statement of former England all rounder Chris Lewis who alleged that Chawla had offered bribe to the then England Captain Alec Stewart to under perform in matches, the Scotland Yard questioned Chawla and a prominent Indian sports promoter.
During investigation it was revealed that several players from India, Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa were in touch with Chawla and many visited bookie's restaurant, East is East, located at 230, Commercial Road London EI 2NB.
The Delhi police charge sheet reveals that phone number of Krishna Kumar (of T-Series music group) one of the associates of Sanjeev Chawla, was directly linked with a phone number of Saheen Haithley, an alleged member of underworld operating from Dubai in early 2000.
" I am eagerly awaiting the outcome of questioning of Chawla, the mastermind of match-fixing case who paid huge amounts to several cricketers to change results of important international matches. His interrogation will unravel more scandals of the past," said Ajay Raj Sharma, former IPS officer who headed Delhi Police when match-fixing case rocked the cricketing fraternity across the globe.
-
Cricket
Former cricketers could be in trouble as top...
Chawla absconding hitherto in the match fixing case, was linked with... READ MORE
-
Football
Football stars of future set for showdown at...
Top European clubs like Real, Barcelona, Bayern and Arsenal among 24... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Garbine Muguruza accepts wild card for DDF Tennis ...
The Spaniard, who won the French Open in 2016 and followed up with a... READ MORE
-
F 1
Chinese F1 postponed over coronavirus fears
The Shanghai race, the fourth of the new season, becomes the latest - ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus death toll in Hubei surges by 242 in...
Total deaths now more than 1,310 in mainland China while new daily... READ MORE
-
Dubai
Video: Dubai tests road that charges your car as...
A power-charging grid underneath a 60m road strip at the Dubai... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE Pink Caravan Ride: Ultimate guide to 10-day...
The pink knights' UAE-wide journey will start on February 26 and... READ MORE
-
Ras Al Khaimah
British soldier who made UAE his home dies at 81
Neild was fighting a lung disease for the last two years and his... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Live map: Global spread of coronavirus
28 January 2020
Offbeat
China passenger caught with bag of dead, dried birds at airport
12 February 2020
Dubai
UAE students locked up in school for not paying fees
11 February 2020
Technology
Buy new Samsung S20 series in UAE for as low as Dh138 a month
12 February 2020
Weather
Here's why it has been so cold in the UAE recently
12 February 2020
Dubai
Video: Dubai tests road that charges your car as you drive
12 February 2020
Cricket
Ex-India cricket star Robin Singh replaces Brown as UAE coach
12 February 2020
Coronavirus outbreak
COVID-19: Man commits suicide over coronavirus scare
12 February 2020
Dubai
New regulations issued for charitable activities in Dubai
12 February 2020
Hollywood
Want to act in a Hollywood movie shot in Dubai? Apply here
12 February 2020
Crime and Courts
Expat kills woman, injures kids and maid in UAE house