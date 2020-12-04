First T20I: Natarajan, Chahal and Jadeja script India’s stunning win over Australia

Chasing 162, Australian batsmen had no answer to the brilliance of Natarajan (3/30) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3/25)

Left-arm pace bowler T Natarajan had a dream debut with three crucial wickets as India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first match of the three-game T20 series at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Friday.

Chasing 162, Australian batsmen had no answer to the brilliance of Natarajan (3/30), leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3/25) and off-spinner Washington Sundar’s economic spell of 4-0-16-0.

The hosts ended up scoring only 150 for seven in their 20 overs as captain Aaron Finch (35), his opening partner D’Arcy Short (34) and all-rounder Moises Henriques (30) failed to convert their starts.

Earlier, a hobbling Ravindra Jadeja smashed 44 runs from just 23 balls to help India to 161 in the opening T20 clash against Australia.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who came in as a concussion sub, is named Player of the Match for his 3/25



Jadeja came to the crease with India struggling to post a competitive total and appeared to strain his hamstring when he was on 18.

But although limping badly, he smashed the Australian attack to all corners, scoring 30 runs from his final 10 balls to allow his side to post a competitive total.

Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bowl in perfect conditions.

Mitchell Starc, who had been disappointing in the ODI series, struck in his second over when he bowled Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan with a beautiful outswinger to leave the Indians 11 for one.

Fellow opener KL Rahul began to take control with some powerful hitting, but with the score on 48, Indian captain Virat Kohli fell for just nine when he tamely chipped a Mitchell Swepson short ball back to the bowler, the young leg-spinner taking an easy catch.

Sanju Samson played some big shots on his way to 23 off 15 balls before he hit a Moises Henriques delivery straight to Swepson at mid-off to leave India at 86 for three.

It was soon 90 for four in the 13th over when Manish Pandey got a top edge to leg-spinner Adam Zampa, with Josh Hazlewood taking a sharp catch at short third man.

India were in further trouble when Rahul holed out to Sean Abbott at long-on, leaving them 92 for five at the end of the 14th over.

Any chance India had of getting to a big total seemed to have disappeared when Hardik Pandya was caught at long-off for 16, leaving the visitors 114 for six with only three overs remaining.

But some huge hitting from the injured Jadeja in the last three overs gave the Indian bowlers something to defend.

SCOREBOARD

India

KL Rahul c Abbott b Henriques 51

S. Dhawan b Starc 1

V. Kohli c and b Swepson 9

S. Samson c Swepson b Henriques 23

M. Pandey c Hazlewood b Zampa 2

H. Pandya c Smith b Henriques 16

R. Jadeja not out 44

W. Sundar c Abbott b Starc 7

D. Chahar not out 0

Extras (lb2, nb1, w5) 8

Total (for 7 wickets, 20 overs) 161

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Dhawan), 2-48 (Kohli), 3-86 (Samson), 4-90 (Pandey), 5-92 (Rahul), 6-114 (Pandya), 7-152 (Sundar)

Bowling: Starc 4-0-34-2 (2w), Hazlewood 4-0-39-0 (1nb), Zampa 4-0-20-1, Abbott 2-0-23-0 (1w), Swepson 2-0-21-1, Henriques 4-0-22-3 (1w)

Australia

A. Finch c Pandya b Chahal 35

D. Short c Pandya b Natarajan 34

S. Smith c Samson b Chahal 12

G. Maxwell lbw Natarajan 2

M. Henriques lbw Chahar 30

M. Wade c Kohli b Chahal 7

S. Abbott not out 12

M. Starc b Natarajan 1

M. Swepson not out 12

Extras (lb4, w1) 5

Total (for 7 wickets) 150

Fall of wickets: 1-56 (Finch), 2-72 (Smith), 3-75 (Maxwell), 4-113 (Short), 5-122 (Wade), 6-126 (Henriques), 7-127 (Starc)

Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood

Bowling: Chahar 4-0-29-1, Sundar 4-0-16-0, Shami 4-0-46-0, Chahal 4-0-25-3 (1w), Natarajan 4-0-30-0.