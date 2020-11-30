Cricket
Fan proposes to his girlfriend during India-Australia cricket match

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 30, 2020

Man goes down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend during the second ODI between India and Australia.

The video of an Indian fan proposing to his girlfriend during second ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground has gone viral and flooded Twitter.

The video shows the man, wearing an Indian jersey, going down on one knee while holding a ring and proposing to his girlfriend, who is sporting an Australian jersey.

She said ‘Yes’ and then both hugged each other amid applause from other spectators.

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell also clapped for the couple from the field.

Staff Reporter



