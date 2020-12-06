Exclusive: Meet the UAE youngster who has improved his game by bowling to Kohli and De Villiers

Karthik Meiyappan was at a loss for words when the RCB invited him to join their camp in September

For a youngster who could not take his eyes off Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers at the Royal Challengers Bangalore breakfast table after being picked by the franchise as a net bowler for the 2020 IPL, Karthik Meiyappan has now set his sights on playing in the world’s richest T20 league.

The 20-year-old UAE leg-spinner was at a loss for words when the RCB invited him to join their camp in the first week of September. For Meiyappan, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pick the brains of some of the greatest cricketers.

“I think, the words will fall short to explain the experience I have gained while staying with the RCB. It was definitely great like the, legends they had in the squad, me trying to pick their brains, it was an incredible experience. I learnt a lot in the two months that I was there,” Meiyappan, who made his ODI debut for the UAE last year, told Khaleej Times.

But the Chennai-born spinner admitted that it was a challenge bowling to the two RCB geniuses — Kohli and De Villiers — even in the nets.

“Definitely, it was a massive difference. I had to bring my A game to bowl to them or at least try to bowl to them at a level which is decent,” he said.

“The intensity that they bring to the practice sessions is completely different. It’s almost like in a match. Definitely like being around them and bowling to them will help my game go to next level. You know I was practising with players that had unbelievable ability. I have improved my game by just bowling to them.”

Having experienced the joy of bowling to two of the greatest batsmen ever to have played the game, Meiyappan now believes he can raise his game to earn himself a shot at playing in the IPL.

“It definitely is a great motivation, like your hunger level increases by just getting a taste of the IPL. Now I want to achieve more. I want to be part of the squad in the coming years, and not be a net bowler,” he said.

“That gives you the motivation to work much harder, to push yourself. And definitely IPL being the biggest franchise tournament in the world, and the most important one, it definitely pushes you to reach your next level so you know you want to achieve more and you want to feature in that tournament.”

Meiyappan also had the luxury of learning the art of leg-spin from two accomplished international leg-spinners — Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa — in the RCB camp.

“Being a leg spinner was actually a cherry on the top of the cake for me,” he smiled.

“I couldn’t have asked for more, having Chahal and Zampa, was amazing. I spoke a lot to them about leg spin bowling and cricket in general.

From Chahal what I learnt was how his varies his pace. Him being a chess player, he’s very smart on a cricket field. He is just too good tactically. Something that I have picked from him.

“Zampa mostly focuses on the areas that he pitches. He is a quicker bowler (through the air) compared to Chahal. They are two contrasting bowlers. I have got the taste of both, how they go about their business.”

Finally, one couldn’t resist the temptation of asking him that million-dollar question: who was the toughest to bowl to in the RCB camp? Was it Kohli? Or De Villiers?

“I didn’t bowl much to De Villiers, but I would definitely say Kohli. I found it harder bowling to Kohli, not saying that I didn’t find it hard bowling to De Villiers but Kohli was harder,” Meiyappan said.

“Kohli is more attacking and aggressive in the nets and he brings the match intensity to the nets, whereas De Villiers is little chilled. But I only bowled to him in one session, so I really can’t say who I found it harder. But Kohli was definitely challenging!”