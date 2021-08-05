England's Archer out of India series, T20 World Cup, Ashes
The ECB said he will rest and have a medical review in the autumn
England fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out for the rest of the year on Thursday because his problematic right elbow has a new injury.
Archer will miss the ongoing home Test series against India, the Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes in Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.
Scans last week revealed Archer “has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow.”
He had the same injury in February 2020 which ruled him out of the Sri Lanka tour and Indian Premier League.
Archer had surgery this May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow and returned to play last month in limited-overs matches for his Sussex side. But he felt increasing discomfort in the elbow during matches.
