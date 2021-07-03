England name unchanged 16-player squad for ODIs against Pakistan
England will name their squad for the Vitality T20 series against Pakistan later this month
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday named an unchanged 16-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan.
England will play Pakistan in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and the third and final match will be played on July 13.
Somerset batsman Tom Banton will remain with the squad after joining up for the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Sunday.
“England will name their squad for the Vitality T20 series against Pakistan later this month,” ECB said in an official statement.
The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League and currently, two teams (Pakistan and Australia) are tied on 40 points, with the Green Army on the third spot because of a better net run-rate.
England is leading the table with 60 points under their belt and Bangladesh has grabbed the second spot with 50 points.
England ODI squad for Pakistan series: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)
