England cricket team to tour Pakistan after 16-year gap
England to play two T20 Internationals in October 2021.
England will visit Pakistan for the first time in 16 years when they play two T20 Internationals in October 2021, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.
The short tour will serve as a build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup in India that is scheduled to start the same month, and comes as international cricket returns to Pakistan following a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009.
The matches are scheduled for Oct. 14 and 15, both in Karachi.
We are heading to Pakistan!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 18, 2020
“This will be the first time since 2005 that an England team has toured Pakistan and as such it represents a significant moment for both nations,” ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said.
“As always, the safety and welfare of our players and staff will be paramount. We are working closely with the PCB to ensure all the necessary plans are in place, especially concerning the anticipated levels of security around the team, the proposed travel protocols and of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing Covid-19 pandemic.”
Pakistan have hosted Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for Tests, and Zimbabwe for limited overs matches since December 2019, having used Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi as home venues since the bus attack.
-
Cricket
England cricket team to tour Pakistan after 16-...
England to play two T20 Internationals in October 2021. READ MORE
-
Cricket
India series: Richardson withdraws from Australia ...
The limited overs series, involving three one-day and three Twenty20... READ MORE
-
Football
Loew to stay on as Germany coach despite 6-0 loss ...
Germany coach Joachim Loew was at a loss to explain his side’s... READ MORE
-
Football
Recalled Arthur revels in goal and winning Brazil ...
In another match, Colombia went down 6-1 to a superb display from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews