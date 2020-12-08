England Covid suspects cleared to return home
The announcement came a day after a one-day series against South Africa was scrapped without a single game being played
The two members of England’s cricket touring party who tested positive for Covid-19 have been cleared to return home with the rest of the tourists on Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday.
The announcement came a day after a one-day series against South Africa was scrapped without a single game being played.
The statement quoted ECB chief medical officer, Professor Nick Peirce, as saying that independent ratification of the ‘unconfirmed positive’ tests had shown the two unnamed individuals were not infected.
“The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that, following further testing and analysis, in the opinion of the independent virologists based in Cape Town and London, the two individuals are not infected, and do not pose any risk of passing on the infection to the rest of the party,” said Professor Peirce.
“As such, the advice is they are now free to join the rest of the group and are no longer self-isolating.”
It has never been confirmed whether the two individuals concerned were England players or backroom staff.
The tour was cancelled — although officially both the ECB and Cricket South Africa have said they will seek alternative dates — “to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams,” both bodies said in a joint statement Monday.
The decision to call off the tour followed apparent breaches of the bio-secure environment at the hotel in Cape Town where both teams were staying.
-
Cricket
England Covid suspects cleared to return home
The announcement came a day after a one-day series against South... READ MORE
-
Golf
DP World Tour Championship: Westwood eyes third...
The Englishman had won the European Tour Order of Merit in 2000 and... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australia win third T20 by 12 runs, deny India a...
Australia’s innings was eventful and kept the umpires on their... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Sri Lanka all-rounder Mathews accepts Test...
The 33-year-old, who has been battered by injuries throughout his... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews