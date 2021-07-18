Cricket
England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in 2nd T20

AFP/Leeds
Filed on July 18, 2021
Jos Buttler hits a shot during the second T20 international against Pakistan. — AFP

The series concludes at Old Trafford on Tuesday


England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Headingley on Sunday as the hosts levelled a three-match series at 1-1.

Jos Buttler, returning to the side as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, top-scored with 59 in England’s 200.

Pakistan were well-placed at 71-1 in the ninth over before losing five wickets for 34 runs in an eventual total of 155-9.

The series concludes at Old Trafford on Tuesday.




