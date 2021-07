England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in 2nd T20

The series concludes at Old Trafford on Tuesday

England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Headingley on Sunday as the hosts levelled a three-match series at 1-1.

Jos Buttler, returning to the side as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, top-scored with 59 in England’s 200.

Pakistan were well-placed at 71-1 in the ninth over before losing five wickets for 34 runs in an eventual total of 155-9.

