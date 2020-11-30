Emirates Cricket Board launches Domestic ‘D20’ tournament

The D20 tournament will be played at the Dubai International Stadium starting December 6. Six teams will vie for the honours in the 33-game tournament

After the resounding success of the Emirates D10 Tournament, Emirates Cricket, in partnership with ITW Consulting, has on Monday announced their inaugural Emirates Domestic ‘D20’ tournament.

Dream 11 will be the tournament’s ‘Title Sponsor’ with sports portal SKY247.net the ‘Powered By Sponsor’.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, said: “Following on from our successful hosting of the Emirates D10 tournament during July and August of this year, it is my pleasure to announce that the Emirates Cricket Board has finalised a domestic D20 tournament. This initiative is an integral step in promoting and developing the sport in the UAE.

“Matches will be witnessed by UAE Cricket’s Director of Cricket, Robin Singh as well as by members of our National Selection Committee with a view of consideration for future selection (to represent the UAE).”

The tournament will give a chance to rising youngsters to rub shoulders with the established players of the UAE national team. All matches will be broadcast live across various regions utilising varied streaming and social media platforms.

“In any sport, identifying critical talent is extremely important. Catching them young and grooming them professionally goes a long way in building a strong national team,” commented Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket.

“The 20-over format is a well-established and highly popular format of the game that is played around the world at international levels. We are confident that this tournament will help identify promising cricket talent who can then be further trained and integrated into the UAE national team. We look forward to 12-days of thrilling, competitive cricket,” added Dr. Kamali.

Meanwhile, Mubashshir Usmani, secretary general of Emirates Cricket, said: “Emirates Cricket’s domestic tournament portfolio continues to become a sustainable pathway for the growth and development of our game. Our thanks are extended to our Councils and affiliates for their continued support.”