Eid Al Fitr: Indian fast bowler Shami remembers biryani made by his mother
Indian Premier League franchises wished their fans on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. The auspicious occasion falls after a month of fasting, praying and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramadan.
The Punjab Kings shared the memories of some of their players on Twitter.
May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 14, 2021
May you be blessed with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak Stay safe , stay home #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/V7kxxhCnNE
The Kings star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami recalled how he friends would request for biryani made by his mother.
“When we were young, those who didn’t keep roza were the first ones to get ready because they waited a long time for the festival. It used to feel really nice as guests would come home for a get together and we would enjoy a lot,” he said.
“Eid is always celebrated nicely, all of us embracing and hugging each other. As far as the memories are concerned, we could see happiness during such festivals.
“Talking about food during Eid, we had phirni and sevai was always there in sweets, as for me, I have always been a fan of biryani, so we would wait anxiously for Eid. Friends would also request for biryani because my mother makes really good biryani. From Punjab Kings, me and my family, I’d like to wish Eid Mubarak to all of you. Stay safe and stay home.”
Our Kings share their favourite #Eid memories, their love for biryani, sheer khurma and much more #EidMubarak #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings @MdShami11 @sarfankhan97 pic.twitter.com/6qc6WdZYwB— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 14, 2021
Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings wrote on Twitter: “May you have a peaceful Eid with your loved ones. Stay home and celebrate safely. #EidMubarak #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”
Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, also tweeted to wish fans on the auspicious occasion.
“A festival of happiness and blessings. Wishing you all Eid Mubarak! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #EidMubarak,” MI wrote.
And the Sunrisers Hyderabad urged everyone to have a safe Eid.
#EidMubarak to everyone— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 14, 2021
Have a happy and safe one #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/USzS0S7OHq
“#EidMubarak to everyone. Have a happy and safe one #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #EidUlFitr,” the Sunrisers wrote on Twitter.
The Kolkata Knight Riders also left a heartfelt message for their fans on Twitter.
“#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating this auspicious day. Wishing peace, prosperity and most importantly, good health to everyone #StayHomeStaySafe #Eid2021,” the Knight Riders wrote on Twitter.
