ECB to review players' social media after Robinson's racist, sexist posts
The ECB said its decision to review players’ social media "would not prevent further disciplinary action" in the future if required and that it was determined to be more inclusive
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will review players’ social media to address past issues and remind them of their responsibilities, the board said on Saturday, after Ollie Robinson’s old sexist and racist tweets came to light last week.
The ECB suspended fast bowler Robinson last week from international cricket pending an investigation after his Twitter posts resurfaced when made his test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s.
The 27-year-old apologised for his “thoughtless and irresponsible” tweets and on Thursday said he will take a short break from cricket.
The ECB said its decision to review players’ social media “would not prevent further disciplinary action” in the future if required and that it was determined to be more inclusive.
“The review will be collaborative, and involve other individuals within cricket, including ECB administrators and coaches, as well as players,” the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/2169241.
“The ECB will now work closely with the Professional Cricketers’ Association, Team England Player Partnership and England Women’s Player Partnership to agree Terms of Reference, identify independent expertise, and will support those taking part through education and training to complete the process.”
Robinson was replaced by Olly Stone for England’s second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston, which began earlier on Thursday.
