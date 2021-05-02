Difference was execution, bowlers would learn from this: Dhoni after loss against MI

Mumbai Indians remain at the fourth spot with 8 points

After suffering a four-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni said that his side failed to execute properly with the ball in hand.

Kieron Pollard played one of the most memorable innings in the history of the IPL as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Pollard remained unbeaten on 87 off just 34 balls as Mumbai gained a four-wicket victory.

With this win, Mumbai Indians remain at the fourth spot with 8 points. On the other hand, CSK also remains static at the first spot with 10 points.

“It was a brilliant wicket. The difference was the execution. Not being too tough on bowlers, we dropped catches at crucial intervals. The bowlers would execute better and learn from this. If you look at how it went, we were very off target when it came to execution. It is important to do that. The wicket was easy to hit,” Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports.

“In a tournament like this, you will win and lose a few close games. When you are under the pump, you learn a lot. Irrespective of where we are in the points table, we take one game at a time. We hardly ever focus on where we are standing at the table. That has been our good point along the way,” he added.

Earlier, Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis played quickfire knocks of 58 and 50 as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a score of 218/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Along with Faf and Moeen, Ambati Rayudu provided the much-needed boost to the CSK lineup as he played a quickfire knock of 72 runs off just 27 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with an innings of 22 runs. For Mumbai, Kieron Pollard returned with two wickets.