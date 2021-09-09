Dhoni's addition to the side is a way to use his experience for the T20 WC: Sourav Ganguly
Former BCCI Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry also said it will undoubtedly enhance India’s chances of bringing the trophy home
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has thanked former skipper MS Dhoni for accepting the role of mentoring the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.
“MS Dhoni’s addition to the side is a way to use his experience for the T20 World Cup. I also thank Dhoni for accepting BCCI’s offer to help the team for this tournament,” Ganguly told BCCI.TV.
Former BCCI Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry also said it will undoubtedly enhance India’s chances of bringing the trophy home.
Having worked closely with Dhoni in an administrative capacity during the 2009 T20 World Cup (Media Manager) as well as India’s tour of England in 2011 (Manager), Anirudh kept it short and sweet and called it an excellent move.
“It is an excellent decision to bring MS Dhoni on board as the mentor for the team. MS, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma form a very potent leadership group and this decision enhances the team’s chances at the ICC T20 World Cup. This decision of the BCCI Secretary must be lauded,” he told ANI.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday said he spoke with former skipper Dhoni on being the mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup and the current team management is on the same page about the decision.
“As far as MS Dhoni is concerned, I spoke to him when I was in Dubai so he was okay with the decision and he agreed to be the team mentor for T20 World Cup only. I discussed this particular issue with my colleagues also, they are all on the same page,” Shah said during the virtual press conference.
“I spoke to captain and vice-captain as well as head coach Ravi Shastri, they all are on the same page so that is why we reached a conclusion,” he added.
-
Cricket
Need of the hour was to look at other players and ...
The stylish opener had captained India in the limited overs series in ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australia to cancel Afghanistan Test if Taliban...
What is happening now in Afghanistan is a human rights issue that... READ MORE
-
Tennis
US Open: Djokovic two wins away from clinching...
Djokovic is trying to become the first man to win all four major... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh announces squad
Bangladesh faces Scotland on October 17. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police staff injured in Oman crash, brought ...
Police sponsor transfer and treatment costs of the employee READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 772 Covid-19 cases, 1,026 recoveries,...
The total number of doses provided in the country up to date stands... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
The yellow, customisable passport will help visitors 'travel' around... READ MORE
-
News
UAE physical education teacher in $1 million...
Student from Dubai also makes it to list for $100,000 prize READ MORE
News
Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest
8 September 2021
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get townhouses in Dubai
8 September 2021
Government
UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites
8 September 2021
Bollywood
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother passes away
8 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
9 September 2021
Business
Pakistan loses emerging market status after MSCI's downgrade