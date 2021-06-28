Dhawan-led India enters week-long quarantine on arrival in Colombo

The Indian squad comprises 20 players and five net bowlers

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian limited-overs squad reached Colombo on Monday evening for a three-ODI and three-T20I series, and was placed in three-day room quarantine at the Taj Samudra Hotel immediately on arrival.

"All the basic protocols will be followed as the team will undergo quarantine for a week and stay inside the bio-bubble for the entire tour," an official of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) told IANS.

According to a statement from SLC, the team will be in room quarantine at Taj Samudra from June 29 to July 1. They will then be allowed to practice within quarantine from July 2 to 4.

From July 5, they will be out of quarantine but stay inside the bio-bubble and practice or rest as per the team management's wish.

"The Indian Team's schedule before the series commencement: 1) Room Quarantine from 29th June to 1st July, 2021; Quarantine/Practice from 2nd to 04th July, 2021; Practice / Rest from 05th to 12th July, 2021," said a statement from SLC.

The team, led by opener Shikhar Dhawan and coached by Rahul Dravid, will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals from July 13 to 25.

"All SET! [emoticon: blue heart]. Sri Lanka bound Flag of Sri LankaAirplane. #TeamIndia Flag of India #SLvIND," tweeted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"We will begin practice three days after arrival in Colombo," skipper Dhawan had told media on Sunday.

India will play ODIs on July 13th, 16th and 18th.

The ODI series will be followed by the T20 International series, with matches on July 21, 23 and 25.

"The key goal is to try and win the series. Hopefully, people can get opportunities to put up performances and knock on the doors of selectors," Dravid had said ahead of the departure to Sri Lanka.

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.