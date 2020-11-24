Dhawan gives a sneak peek at India’s new jersey
The ‘retro’ theme shirt, inspired by the 70s, has a navy blue shade
Left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of Team India’s new jersey which they will be wearing in the upcoming limited-overs fixtures against Australia.
“New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go,” wrote Dhawan along with a picture of himself sporting the jersey on his social media handles.
The ‘retro’ theme shirt, inspired by the 70s, has a navy blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue colour that the team has been wearing in recent years. It also has the name of BCCI’s new kit sponsors — MPL Sports.
New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020
MPL Sports has signed a three-year agreement with BCCI, the announcement of which was made on November 17 by the Indian cricket board.
The Australian team will also be wearing an indigenous jersey for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India beginning December 4, after the completion of three-match ODI series.
The three-match ODI series will be played at the SCG (November 27, 29) and the Manuka Oval (December 2), followed by the three-match T20I series at the Manuka Oval (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).
After that the two teams will compete against each other in the four-match Test series beginning December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.
