Das hits 95 to drive Bangladesh comeback in Zimbabwe Test

Filed on July 8, 2021 | Last updated on July 8, 2021 at 01.56 am

Liton Das struck a Test career-best 95 on Wednesday to play a pivotal role in Bangladesh reaching 294-8 by the close of play after the first day of a one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

With the Asian Tigers struggling at 132-6, Das and Mahmudullah Riyad came together and put on 138 runs for the seventh wicket behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club.

Das bettered by one run his previous best of 94 in a 2018 draw with Sri Lanka before being caught by Victor Nyauchi off the bowling of Donald Tiripano.

“We have some highly skilled players in this team (and) Liton is one of those guys,” said recently appointed Bangladesh batting coach Ashwell Prince from South Africa.

“We have had some conversations during the week. He shared that sometimes he gives his wicket away in the 30s and 40s, due to lack of concentration.

“I told him, if he can bat for more than three hours, forgetting about the score which is on 30 or 40, he would be close to a hundred.

“We were all quite disappointed for him that he did not get the hundred. I think this is a good learning (experience) for him.”

Das was poised for his first Test century as he faced the first ball of the 79th over, but the 27-year-old right-hand batsman pulled a shot straight to fine leg where Nyauchi took a sharp catch.

On a day when no Bangladeshi managed to claim a six, Das struck 13 fours off 147 balls during a 200-minute stand at the crease.

Recalled Mahmudullah was unbeaten at the close on 54 — the third highest contribution after Das and captain Mominul Haque, whose 70 stabilised an innings that began disastrously.