Danish takes Kings into play-offs, sends Qalandars home

Danish added 53 runs for the sixth wicket in 18 balls with Chadwick Walton, who returned unbeaten on a 27-ball 34 with two fours and two sixes.

After electing to bat first, Karachi had made a solid start in their must-win match by reaching 71-0 in nine overs, before they lost their way and stuttered to 136 for five in 18 overs. Sharjeel piloted Kings’ positive start by scoring a 34-ball 45 with three fours and four sixes, while Babar Azam contributed a 25-ball 23.

The story for Gladiators was the debut of left-arm spinner Arish Ali, who returned highly impressive figures of 4-0-28-4. His victims were big fishes Sharjeel, Martin Guptill (five), Najibullah Zadran (12) and Imad Wasim (three).

In their target chase, Quetta Gladiators were never in the hunt after none of their batsmen were able to convert good starts into big scores except Sarfaraz Ahmed, who top-scored with from 51 not out from 33 balls with eight fours.

Jake Weatherald (25), Hassan Khan (24) and Saim Ayub (19) were the other notable run-getters, while Kings’ fast bowlers Mohammad Ilyas (three for 39) and Arshad Iqbal (two for 39) shared wickets.

Scores in brief:

Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs

Karachi Kings 176-7, 20 overs (Danish Aziz 45, Sharjeel Khan 45, Chadwick Walton 34 not out, Babar Azam 23; Arish Ali 4-28

Quetta Gladiators 162-6, 20 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 51 not out, Jake Weatherald 25, Hassan Khan 24, Saim Ayub 19; Mohammad Ilyas 3-39, Arshad Iqbal 2-39)

Player of the match – Danish Aziz (Karachi Kings)