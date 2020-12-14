Cricket: These ‘pathbreakers’ ready to land in UAE

An amateur team of young female cricketers will be arriving in the UAE on December 18

Even during the lockdown when the world was grappling with the brute force of Covid-19, Gopal Jasapara didn’t take a step back.

The head coach of the G Force Cricket Academy in Dubai was still working relentlessly with his students, holding virtual training sessions, encouraging them to stay fit and motivated in the confines of their rooms when the gyms shut their doors to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It was during those darkest months of an unprecedented year that Jasapara got a chance to train — virtually, of course — Keziah Miriam Sabin, a young amateur female cricketer from Kerala, India.

“I was giving online coaching to Ms Keziah Miriam Sabin during lockdown. She used to send videos of her bowling and batting. Her father Sabin used to be in Dubai and wanted me to take a look at her cricket and guide her since she was an orthodox left-arm spinner,” Jasapara told Khaleej Times.

“At G Force Cricket Academy, we have a history of producing good left-arm spinners since it was the type of bowling I did during my own playing career in India.”

But even Jasapara had no idea that those online coaching sessions with Keziah would open the door to a remarkable journey.

“When the restrictions were lifted, Keziah wanted to come to the UAE and train with G Force Academy,” Jasapara said.

A personal wish of an aspiring female cricketer soon laid the foundations for an international cricket tour of an amateur women’s team.

“It all started from there and we now have a wonderful arrangement with Play True, a player management group in India, that will see a team of girls, including Keziah, play matches in the UAE,” Jasapara said.

In what is a pathbreaking initiative, the local cricket fraternity in the UAE will witness history as an amateur women’s team from a foreign country will be playing here for the first time.

The team, known as The Pathbreakers, will be playing six matches during their 10-day UAE tour that starts on December 18.

“The team (Pathbreakers) have players from three Indian states — Kerala, Meghalaya and Karnataka,” Jasapara informed.

“This will be the first time an amateur cricket team is touring the UAE for matches. They will be playing six games in different formats in Ajman, Sharjah and Dubai.”

Jasapara hopes that this initiative will inspire the young female cricketers in the UAE.

“At G Force Cricket Academy, we have also been coaching young girls and we hope to see more girls play this beautiful sport.”