Cricket Australia yet to discuss Australian players' participation in remaining IPL matches in UAE
Close to 40 Australians, including players, coaches, officials and commentators were part of the IPL bandwagon before the league was halted on May 4
Cricket Australia on Monday said it’s yet to start discussions on whether Australian cricketers would compete in the IPL when the T20 league re-commences in the UAE in September.
Nick Hockley, who was confirmed as CA chief executive on Monday after performing the duties in an interim role, said a decision on IPL can wait as Australian players were just reunited with their families after completing a two-week hotel quarantine.
Cricket Australia on Monday appointed Nick Hockley as its new chief executive officer almost a year after he was recruited on an interim basis, during which he oversaw the conduct of the high-profile tour by India amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Close to 40 Australians, including players, coaches, officials and commentators were part of the IPL bandwagon before the league was halted on May 4 after Covid-19 breached its bio-bubble.
“Once we get back together as a group that (IPL) is something we’ll obviously need to discuss,” Hockley was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
“Our players returning from the IPL have only today come out of quarantine, so our first priority is to make sure they are reunited with their families. We have a tour to prepare for in the West Indies,” he added.
Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins were among the players, coaches and officials who completed the mandatory quarantine period after returning on a charter flight from the Maldives. Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff told public broadcaster ABC it was “nice to have some fresh air” after leaving
Hockley said the players will regroup at the National Cricket Centre (in Brisbane) in a couple of weeks before the West Indies tour and that would be the time to refocus.
“They are clearly quite shaken by the experience, and are very appreciative to be back home, very much looking forward to being reunited with family and friends today.”
The IPL will resume in the UAE in mid-September when Australia do not have any international commitment.
However, concerns have been expressed that spending time in bio-bubbles one after another could affect players’ mental health.
